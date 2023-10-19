Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Upcoming Fireworks Festival

Busan City’s Safety Management Committee recently convened to deliberate the safety management plan for the 18th Busan Fireworks Festival, scheduled for November 4.

Chaired by Hyungjun Park, the committee reviewed the measures in place to ensure a smooth and secure event, with 40 people in attendance, including representatives from various public and private sectors.

Given the anticipated high turnout of around 1,000,000 attendees at the festival, the city has bolstered its safety management efforts to prevent any untoward incidents.

Mayor Park emphasized the utmost priority of safety, especially with the forthcoming 2030 Busan World Expo on the horizon, underscoring the need for an exemplary safety management system to showcase Busan’s capabilities on a global scale.

In light of this, the city has enhanced security provisions, deploying over 600 safety management personnel, twice the number from the previous year, including police officers and other volunteers.

Further measures, such as traffic control on Gwangan Bridge and the strategic deployment of LED vehicles, have been put in place to ensure a seamless festival experience.