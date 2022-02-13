Busan Steps Up Special Measures to Prevent Wildfires on Jeongwol Daeboreum

The city of Busan will take a preemptive response to prevent forest fires on the 15th, the first full moon of the year.

As shamanic acts, burning daljip, and playing with Jwibullori are expected to flourish in the forest during the Lunar New Year’s Day, the city plans to actively prevent and respond to forest fires.

First, it plans to strengthen the operation of the Forest Fire Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters.

The Response Headquarters, together with 20 organizations including autonomous districts and counties, organizes a forest fire prevention inspection team to promote forest fire prevention measures.

They focus on forest fire prevention activities, such as intensively deploying forest fire watchers in areas vulnerable to forest fires, and prohibiting Jwibullori in areas adjacent to forests.

Jwibullori is a tradition of burning grass and weeds on dry fields and paddies after sunset in order to kill insect eggs and to fertilize the fields with ashes.

Each gu/gun and facility corporation employees will patrol directly from 5 am to 9 pm on Tuesday to actively educate people about shamanic practices and burning daljips in the forest.

In addition, it is planning to collect flammable materials such as candles and incense from citizens who enter areas where shamanism is expected, such as temples, hermitages, valleys, mineral springs, and rock crevices at dawn.

By establishing an emergency contact system with temples and hermitages in the forest, and by checking fire-fighting vehicles and fire-fighting equipment so that an emergency can be quickly dispatched, it is necessary to actively prepare for the occurrence of a forest fire and minimize the damage of the forest fire by establishing an initial fire fighting posture.

“Citizens going to the mountains on the Lunar New Year’s Day should not carry flammable materials such as matches, lighters, and burners as forest fires, large and small, have been occurring one after another, I hope that you will actively cooperate to protect the precious forest,” Lee Geun-hee, head of Busan City’s Green Environment Policy Office said.