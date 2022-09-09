Busan Submits its Bidding Plan for World Expo 2030

The government and Busan city submitted the bidding plan for World Expo 2030 Busan to the International Bureau of Expositions

Presenting 6 areas that set Busan and South Korea apart, the plan includes the first expo platform to use metaverse technology, carbon neutrality practices, Korean support of developing countries, and various K-contents.

It also stipulates that the Gadeok New Airport aims to open by 2030 and the government will carry out related work as soon as possible.

The bidding plan will be released to the 170 member states of the international bureau. The venue will be finalized through a members’ vote in November next year.