Busan Subway Strike Could Begin Friday as City Prepares Reduced Service

Busan’s subway system could face significant service reductions beginning Friday if final negotiations between Busan Transportation Corporation and its labor union fail to produce an agreement.

The union has warned that workers will begin a strike with the first trains on Friday unless a settlement is reached during final negotiations scheduled for Thursday, October 22.

The two sides have held 18 rounds of collective bargaining since May without reaching an agreement. Mediation efforts through the Busan Regional Labor Relations Commission also ended without a resolution on September 29.

In preparation for a possible strike, the Busan Metropolitan Government has announced emergency transportation measures aimed at minimizing disruptions for commuters and other subway passengers.

Under the contingency plan, subway services would operate at approximately 75% of normal weekday levels.

Lines 1, 2 and 3 would maintain their regular schedules during morning and evening rush hours, with trains running every four to five minutes.

Outside peak commuting periods, however, services would be reduced to approximately 58% of normal levels, with trains arriving at intervals ranging from eight to 20 minutes.

Line 4, which operates using an automated driverless system, would continue running at 100% of its regular schedule.

The city is also preparing alternative transportation measures to help passengers affected by the reduced subway service.

These include temporarily suspending restrictions under Busan’s weekday car-use reduction program, concentrating taxis around subway stations and considering additional city bus services on affected routes.

If the strike continues for an extended period, municipal government employees could also be assigned to assist with station operations if requested by Busan Transportation Corporation.

Busan officials held a coordination meeting on October 20 with representatives from the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency, Busan Transportation Corporation, Yangsan City and other relevant agencies to review emergency transportation arrangements.

Hwang Hyun-cheol, director of Busan’s Transportation Bureau, urged both management and union representatives to continue negotiations and reach an agreement as quickly as possible.

The city said it would continue coordinating with transportation agencies to reduce inconvenience for residents if the strike proceeds.

Passengers planning to use the subway on Friday and beyond are advised to allow additional travel time, particularly outside rush hours, and check for service updates.