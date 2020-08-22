News

Rainfall More Than Doubled in Busan This Summer Over 2019

BeFM News

Due to unprecedented torrential rain during a long rainy season, the amount of precipitation that fell in Busan from July to August this year came to 1,112 mm, some 600 mm more than the same period last year.

The impact of Typhoon Jangmi also brought about 2,550 tons of garbage flowed into rivers, estuaries, and uninhabited islands of the Nakdong River basin.

The city will be carrying out marine garbage collection activities with the Gu and Gun offices, the Oceans and Fisheries Office, and the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation.

The rainy season lasted 50 days this year, the longest on record in Korea.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

News

Summer Operations at All Beaches in Korea Are Stopped From Today

Haps Staff -
Summer operations at beaches across the country closed at midnight this morning, the latest move to help the spreading of coronavirus in the country.
Read more
Busan News

What the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 Mean in the Busan Area

Busan City News -
The city of Busan has enacted the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 in the Busan Area from August 21st.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: August 21

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates from local media and BeFM News.
Read more
Busan News

COVID-19 Latest: News From Around Busan

BeFM News -
Here are the latest updates about the COVID-19 situation around the Busan area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more
Busan News

Four Entertainment Facilities Caught For Quarantine Inspection Violations During Holiday Weekend Crackdown

BeFM News -
Busan Police conducted joint inspections with local governments during the Liberation Day holiday at 787 entertainment facilities and caught four places
Read more
Busan News

Busan’s Beaches Saw Their Highest Amount of Visitors This Year Over the Holiday Weekend

BeFM News -
On the second day of the Liberation Day holiday on Sunday, Haeundae Beach attracted 267,000 vacationers this year, the largest number yet this season.
Read more

The Latest

Summer Operations at All Beaches in Korea Are Stopped From Today

News Haps Staff -
Summer operations at beaches across the country closed at midnight this morning, the latest move to help the spreading of coronavirus in the country.
Read more

Rainfall More Than Doubled in Busan This Summer Over 2019

News BeFM News -
Due to unprecedented torrential rain during a long rainy season, the amount of precipitation that fell in Busan from July to August this year came to 1,112 mm, some 600 mm more than the same period last year.
Read more

These are the Public Sports, Cultural and Tourism Facilities Temporarily Suspended in Busan

Arts & Culture Busan City News -
Here is a list of facilities that are temporarily closed until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

What the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 Mean in the Busan Area

Busan News Busan City News -
The city of Busan has enacted the Enhanced Measures of Social Distancing Level 2 in the Busan Area from August 21st.
Read more

Mandatory Indoor and Outdoor Mask Wearing in Public Taking Effect at Midnight in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has made an administrative order to make it mandatory to wear a mask indoors and outdoors from midnight tonight.
Read more

City of Busan to Close Summer Operations at Public Beaches Today

Travel BeFM News -
The city of Busan, which is under level 2 of social distancing, has closed its summer operations at its seven beaches across the city.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
74 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Sat
25 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °

Dine & Drink

Ramyeon Sales Surge in Korea as More People Stay Home to Eat

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
Sales of instant noodles in South Korea soared to a fresh all-time high in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus outbreak, data showed yesterday.
Read more

Busan Bites: Myungpum Mulhoe

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Headquartered at Songjeong Beach, Myungpum Mulhoe is one of Busan's most popular restaurants, with branches in Yeonsan, Gwangan, Dongnae, and Songdo Beach.
Read more

LA Bar & Grill In Gwangalli Hosting Its 2nd Anniversary Party This Weekend

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli is hosting its 2nd-anniversary party this weekend from 7 pm to 2 am on Friday and Saturday.
Read more

Jagalchi Festival Latest to be Canceled

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This year's Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea