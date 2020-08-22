Rainfall More Than Doubled in Busan This Summer Over 2019

Due to unprecedented torrential rain during a long rainy season, the amount of precipitation that fell in Busan from July to August this year came to 1,112 mm, some 600 mm more than the same period last year.

The impact of Typhoon Jangmi also brought about 2,550 tons of garbage flowed into rivers, estuaries, and uninhabited islands of the Nakdong River basin.

The city will be carrying out marine garbage collection activities with the Gu and Gun offices, the Oceans and Fisheries Office, and the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation.

The rainy season lasted 50 days this year, the longest on record in Korea.