Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race Hits Local Waters This Week

The 17th Busan Super Cup International Yacht Tournament, starting with pre-registration on April 28, followed by a launch ceremony on May 1, will be held in Suyeong Bay which boasts a beautiful natural landscape.

The ‘Busan Super Cup International Yacht Competition’, which marks its 17th anniversary this year, is the largest cruiser yacht competition in Korea.

This year, some 300 people in 41 teams from 8 nations are participating in the race and there will be citizen participation programs.

In addition, the 2nd Busan Super Cup National Parayacht Competition is held at the same place on April 30th and May 1st, as well as the national selection competition.

Also, this year, there are various side events for citizen participation that have not been held due to COVID-19. A dynamic and dramatic civic viewing boat boarding and virtual reality (VR) sailing games will also be added.

You can participate in the Citizen Spectator Boat boarding and virtual reality sailing game by applying through the official Instagram account (@busansupercup) of the Busan Super Cup International Yacht Competition.

In addition, the exciting yacht race will be delivered in real-time through YouTube and the online communication network throughout the competition period.

Song Chan-ho, head of Busan City’s Marine Leisure and Tourism Division, said, “We are supporting the yacht competition, the flower of marine leisure sports, to continue its reputation and tradition as Busan’s representative competition”