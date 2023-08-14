Image: City of Busan
“Busan Super” Pop-up Store Opens at Gimhae Airport

By Haps Staff

The “Busan Super” pop-up store, a collaboration between Busan City, the Korea Tourism Organization, the Busan Tourism Organization, and the Korea Airports Corporation, is set to showcase the goods of Busan tourism companies.

The event aims to comprehensively introduce products from various tourism companies under the theme of being the best in Busan, thereby raising awareness and expanding sales channels.

The pop-up store, which is part of the “Busan Super” initiative, has previously been successful in locations like Yeongdo in 2021 and Busan’s Seongsu-dong in 2022. Due to the positive response from companies, the third edition of the event, “Busan Super,” is now underway.

The event includes two branches: one at Gimhae International Airport’s 3rd-floor commercial area (International Departures) operating through August 31, and another at Hiker Ground’s 5th floor in Jung-gu, Seoul, operating from September 5 to September 17.

The pop-up stores feature a variety of products from Busan tourism companies, providing visitors with a chance to purchase items while also enjoying events, photo zones, and more.

The collaboration between the Korea Tourism Organization and the Korea Airports Corporation aims to create an enriched experience for both domestic and foreign tourists.

The Busan branch at Gimhae International Airport and the Seoul branch at Hiker Ground are designed to cater to travelers’ needs as they start or end their journeys.

The Busan City-affiliated Busan Tourism Business Support Center has been instrumental in nurturing tourism startups and supporting companies.

The “Busan Super” initiative provides a platform for Busan-based companies to showcase their products and services, promoting local goods to both residents and tourists alike.

