Busan Takes Measures to Address Tap Water Issue

The city of Busan has taken measures to address the issue of a musty odor detected in tap water, last Friday, in certain areas.

The city explained that the incident occurred because the Hwamyung Water Treatment Plant was unable to perform advanced treatment due to replacing old valves.

As a result, tap water was supplied only after conventional treatment, leading to a high concentration of blue-green algae from the Nakdong River source water.

While the substance is harmless to humans, the presence the odor-causing compound, Geosmin, exceeded the monitoring standards by more than double.

The city stopped the valve replacement work at the Hwamyeong Water Purification Plant at 2:20 pm on June 9, and tap water is normally produced through advanced water purification treatment.

As a result of this water quality accident, 274 civil complaints related to soil odor occurred in Nam-gu and Suyeong-gu, and all water quality has been normal since 2 pm on June 10th.