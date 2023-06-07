Busan Takes Measures to Safeguard Tap Water Ahead of Summer Season

The Busan Waterworks Authority is carrying out comprehensive measures to safeguard tap water from algal blooms and larvae during the summer season.

In preparation for higher temperatures and an increase in heat waves, they have conducted preliminary checks and examined the entire water production and supply process.

To prevent the entry of algae into the water intake, double-blocking screens have been installed, and flushing facilities are actively operated.

Last year, the Busan Water Authority received 11 reports from residents in Busan of finding “a foreign substance that appears to be a larva found in tap water”.

These larvae were found in apartments and home sinks, bathrooms, and rubber tubs, and there were reports that they were found in shower filters.

By region, there were two cases each from Sasang-gu, Busanjin-gu, and Yeongdo-gu respectively, and 1 case from Jung-gu, Nam-gu, Suyeong-gu, Dong-gu, and Geumjeong-gu.