Busan News

Busan Takes Measures to Safeguard Tap Water Ahead of Summer Season

By Haps Staff

The Busan Waterworks Authority is carrying out comprehensive measures to safeguard tap water from algal blooms and larvae during the summer season.

In preparation for higher temperatures and an increase in heat waves, they have conducted preliminary checks and examined the entire water production and supply process.

To prevent the entry of algae into the water intake, double-blocking screens have been installed, and flushing facilities are actively operated.

Last year, the Busan Water Authority received 11 reports from residents in Busan of finding “a foreign substance that appears to be a larva found in tap water”.

These larvae were found in apartments and home sinks, bathrooms, and rubber tubs, and there were reports that they were found in shower filters.

By region, there were two cases each from Sasang-gu, Busanjin-gu, and Yeongdo-gu respectively, and 1 case from Jung-gu, Nam-gu, Suyeong-gu, Dong-gu, and Geumjeong-gu.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
light rain
20.4 ° C
20.4 °
20.4 °
76 %
5.2kmh
100 %
Thu
22 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 