Busan Taking Proactive Measures to Prepare for Natural Disasters This Summer

The city of Busan is taking proactive measures to prepare for natural disasters, including storm and flood damage as well as heat waves, expected this summer.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that precipitation will be similar to or higher than normal, with increased occurrences of heavy rainfall, typhoons, and higher temperatures compared to previous years.

Last year, heavy rains and typhoons caused significant damage, including the direct impact of super typhoon “Hinnamno” on Busan.

The city aims to prioritize “ZERO” damage and has established comprehensive measures to prevent human casualties.

They include intensive responses to low-lying areas and underground space flooding, as well as enhanced management of vulnerable populations during heatwaves.

Major measures against heavy rain and typhoons involve piloting the “Integrated Urban Flood Information System,” which provides flood risk information to citizens.

Other initiatives include the installation of safety facilities to prevent manhole falls, increasing the performance standards for disaster prevention facilities, and expanding support for flood prevention infrastructure in disaster-prone areas.

To combat heat waves, the city plans to expand heat shelters and cooling facilities, support senior citizens’ air conditioning costs, and implement an emergency room monitoring system for heat-related illnesses.

In the event of damage, the city aims to stabilize residents’ livelihoods by increasing support for house restoration and establishing civil safety insurance subsidies for natural disaster-related deaths.

Busan has conducted thorough inspections, preemptive controls, and resident evacuations to prevent typhoon-related casualties over the past two years. The city will continue collaborating with related organizations to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

Citizens are encouraged to stay updated on weather and disaster information through reliable sources, such as the city flood information website and disaster text messages, and to actively cooperate with the city’s initiatives.