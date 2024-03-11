Busan Taking Steps to Make Igidae an Art and Culture Park

The city of Busan is transforming Igidae Park in Nam-gu into an art and culture park alongside its picturesque coastal views.

Plans include changing the park’s designation to a neighborhood park and expanding its size by incorporating adjacent land.

This shift aims to accommodate diverse cultural facilities, such as art museums, necessitating a change in the urban management plan.

The city’s decision follows its acquisition of Samsung-owned land within Igidae Park, preventing private development.

By gathering input from citizens, cultural artists, academia, and civil society, Busan aims to establish a blueprint for the Culture, Arts, and Ecological Park by year-end.

There are discussions about potentially hosting a branch of France’s Pompidou Center, reflecting Mayor Park Heong-joon’s vision for the park.

Igidae Park’s history includes its transformation from a military facility protection area to a renowned coastal trail and a recognized national geopark.