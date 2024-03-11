Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan Taking Steps to Make Igidae an Art and Culture Park

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is transforming Igidae Park in Nam-gu into an art and culture park alongside its picturesque coastal views.

Plans include changing the park’s designation to a neighborhood park and expanding its size by incorporating adjacent land.

This shift aims to accommodate diverse cultural facilities, such as art museums, necessitating a change in the urban management plan.

The city’s decision follows its acquisition of Samsung-owned land within Igidae Park, preventing private development.

By gathering input from citizens, cultural artists, academia, and civil society, Busan aims to establish a blueprint for the Culture, Arts, and Ecological Park by year-end.

There are discussions about potentially hosting a branch of France’s Pompidou Center, reflecting Mayor Park Heong-joon’s vision for the park.

Igidae Park’s history includes its transformation from a military facility protection area to a renowned coastal trail and a recognized national geopark.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

What’s On in Busan: March 11 – March 17

A Visual Celebration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games: Student-Led Photography Exhibition to be Held at the International School of Busan

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Biennale Reveals its 2024 Plans

Gijang Anchovy Festival Canceled This Year

This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices Exhibition Underway

The Latest

Public Tree Planting Event to be Held March 23

Korea Destinations: Two Recommended Places to Visit in March Perfect for a Bike Trip

Eat Like a Local: Delicious Duck Bulgogi at Ildeungga in Gijang

“Children’s Jumping Garden” to Open in Gimhae

Future of Hyundai Department Store in Beomil-dong Uncertain

Twice as Much Rain Than Normal Fell in Busan This Winter

Busan
moderate rain
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
54 %
5.1kmh
100 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
12 °
Thu
13 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 