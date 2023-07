The annual conference of the Asia-Pacific Tourism Association(APTA) will be held in Busan in 2025.

The Busan Tourism Organization announced today that the hosting of the 2025 academic conference in Busan was confirmed at the APTA board meeting held in Thailand.

Established in 1995, the APTA consists of tourism experts from 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, totaling over 450 members.