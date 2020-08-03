Busan Taxi Driver Arrested After Stabbing Passenger 10 Times Because He Wouldn’t Stop Farting

In a truly bizarre story, a Busan taxi driver has been arrested after stabbing a passenger who kept farting in the car.

The Busan Ilbo reported that a man in his 20s was stabbed about 10 times by the taxi driver who was in his 50s near Mangmi-dong Station in Suyeong-gu at 11 p.m. on August 1st.

He’s suspected having stabbed the victim with a 20-centimeter long weapon which was found in the car.

The taxi driver reportedly got into an argument with the victim after he opened the window because of the smell and the passenger kept repeatedly farting.

The victim suffered serious injuries, but are not life-threatening.

A police official said that they are considering attempted murder charges against the driver.