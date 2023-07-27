Busan Teams Up With Paris Baguette Again to Release its Latest “Boogi Cake”

The city of Busan, in collaboration with Paris Baguette, recently launched the ‘Boogie I’ll try!’ cake, designed after the adorable city character ‘Boogi.’

The cake has been exclusively available in the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam province regions.

The cake’s success has exceeded expectations, gaining positive feedback from buyers, and its popularity is further contributing to the promotion of the Busan World Expo, which aims to host the event in 2030.

The ‘Boogie I’ll try’ cake comes in the shape of the beloved character, made from imported solid cake with a special addition of Busan’s city flower, camellia chocolate, adding a meaningful touch. Each cake is packaged in an exclusive box featuring Boogi and wishes for the Busan World Expo.

Notably, part of the sales revenue from the cake will be donated to the Busan Community Chest of Korea, which plans to use the funds as scholarships for students who will play a role in the future Busan World Expo.

As Busan City’s communication character, Boogi is actively engaging in various PR activities for the Busan World Expo.

The Boogiedoll, presented to high-ranking officials during negotiations for the Expo bid, was highly praised and has become a global character.

Boogi’s appearances on YouTube channels and collaboration animations have also garnered widespread attention, making him a beloved figure both in South Korea and beyond.