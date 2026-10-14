Busan Temple Festival to Feature Food, Music and Meditation

Busan will host a two-day temple culture festival at Hongbeopsa Temple in Geumjeong-gu on October 30 and 31, combining traditional Korean temple cuisine, live music and wellness activities.

Organized by Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Tourism Organization, the Autumn Temple Festa will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Korean Buddhist culture through food, performances and hands-on activities.

The festival will feature 12 themed programs, with all activities free except for a special paid package that includes a temple meal.

One of the main attractions will be a culinary exhibition featuring 108 traditional temple dishes prepared by renowned temple food master Ven. Daean.

Known for promoting Korean temple cuisine, Daean will also give a special lecture on temple food and natural healing, exploring the traditions and philosophy behind Buddhist cooking.

Visitors can sample a specially prepared temple food lunchbox through the festival’s paid package, with advance reservations opening at 10 a.m. on October 14 through the NOL booking platform.

As evening approaches, Hongbeopsa’s lawn will be transformed into an outdoor concert venue illuminated by lanterns.

Singer-songwriter Kwak Jin-eon will perform on October 30, followed by acoustic duo Sanmanhan Siseon on October 31.

The evening program will also include a lantern-lighting ceremony, during which participants can illuminate lanterns carrying wishes for peace and well-being.

A range of wellness activities will be available throughout the festival, including meditation, singing bowl sessions and the traditional Buddhist practice of 108 bows.

Visitors can also join guided walks around the temple grounds with Hongbeopsa’s head monk, Ven. Simsan, and take part in conversations with Buddhist monks about everyday concerns and personal well-being.

Other activities will include tea and traditional snacks from seven temples, as well as natural dyeing workshops led by a master artisan.

Hongbeopsa Temple, home to one of Korea’s largest Amitabha Buddha statues, provides the setting for the event, which aims to introduce temple culture to a wider audience beyond traditional religious activities.

A free shuttle bus will operate between Nopo Station on Busan Metro Line 1 and Hongbeopsa Temple during the festival.

Further information about programs and reservations is available through Visit Busan and the official Instagram account @visitbusan.kr.