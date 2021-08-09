Busan Temporarily Closes its Seven Beaches, However Quarantine and Safety Management Will Continue

The city of Busan raised social distancing to Level 4, the highest level, on August 8th due to the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Accordingly, it was announced that all seven beaches will be temporarily closed from 00:00 August 10 (Tuesday) to 24:00 (Sunday) August 22 in order to block local infections from beaches and to block the influx of external tourists.

However, water safety personnel and quarantine officers will continue to operate to ensure thorough safety and quarantine.

In accordance with the temporary closure of beaches, cities, districts, and counties will suspend all facilities for renting resort items such as parasols and swimming facilities such as showers and changing facilities.

On the other hand, water safety management such as firefighting, private water rescue teams, and summer police will operate as originally planned.

For continuous quarantine management, the city, gu, and county announced that they would maintain the regular wearing of masks and restrictions on drinking and drinking at night, but only allow up to 4 people before 18:00 and 2 people after 18:00 at private beach gatherings.

“Busan is currently facing a critical crisis in the prevention of COVID-19, and as it is inevitable to thoroughly block the spread of the delta virus and the balloon effect during the holiday season, social distancing has been raised to Level 4 and the beaches have been temporarily closed. It may be uncomfortable for you and tourists, but we ask that you actively cooperate with the temporary closure of the beach and strictly observe the quarantine rules,” said Mayor Park Heong-joon.