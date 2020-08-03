“Busan, the Beginning of History” Exhibit Begins Today

Busan Museum is hosting its latest exhibition, “Busan the Beginning of History” from today through October 25.

The purpose of this exhibition is show the Paleolithic era to the Samhan period in Busan.

In particular, it will show the prehistoric culture of Busan in more detail by improving the viewing environment with three-dimensional exhibitions, reflecting the recent exhibition trends, and reinforcing exhibition artifacts such as the latest excavated materials.

The composition of the exhibition was organized in the order of the Paleolithic, Neolithic, Cheongdong, and Samhan eras of Busan.

Event Information

2020 Busan Museum Special Exhibition: Busan, the Beginning of History

Period: August 4 – October 25, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: Tue to Sun 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission