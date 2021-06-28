Busan to Apply Level 1 Social Distancing From July 1st

With rising new cases of COVID-19, the city of Busandecided to apply the new social distancing level 1 starting July 1st while maintaining the restrictions on gathering up to 8 people.

The city said yesterday that it will maintain the current quarantine rules that allow private gatherings of up to eight people instead of implementing the reorganized first level of social distancing in order to cope with the current surge in daily new cases and the holiday season, as well as for other local governments to reflect on changes to the social distancing measures starting from the 1st of next month.

The decision comes amid an increased number of confirmed cases in the last week. From the 22nd to the 28th, the city recorded 153 cases, an increase of 52 from the previous week of 101 cases from the 15th to the 21st.

The new social distancing level 1 is applied in Busan when the average daily confirmed cases are less than 34.

Busan has been seeing an average of 21.8 confirmed cases per day for a week, however, considering the recent increase in confirmed cases such as cluster infections at the fishery industry, restrictions on private gatherings are a minimum safety measure.