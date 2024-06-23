Busan to Bali Flights May Commence as Early as September

The longest route from Gimhae Airport, connecting Busan to Bali, is expected to commence operations as early as September.

According to the airline industry, Air Busan is preparing to launch the Busan-Bali route, with a target to start in early September.

Previously, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport allocated the transportation rights for local airports in Korea to Indonesia, distributing them to Air Busan (Busan-Bali) and T’way Air (Cheongju-Bali) as a result of the Korea-Indonesia aviation talks.

Air Busan, having secured the coveted Bali route, initially aimed to start flights by the end of July to align with the summer peak season.