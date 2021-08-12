NewsBusan News

Busan to Become a “Super-aged Society” From Second Half of This Year

To prepare policies for a so-called super-aged society, the city of Busan held an online meeting with a senior advisory panel yesterday.

To monitor the living and environmental conditions of senior citizens and discuss improvement measures, the city of Busan recruited the elderly population for an advisory panel.

As the city expects to become a super-aged society as early as the second half of this year,
it plans to continue discussions with the senior advisory panel, which will be directly affected by the senior policies.

This senior advisory group meeting is also an important civic communication channel for Busan to actively respond to the super-aged society.

