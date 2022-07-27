Busan to Become Home to Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark”

The city of Busan will become the home of Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” which surpassed 10 billion views for the first time on YouTube.

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it will sign a business agreement with the Pinkfong Company at city hall yesterday afternoon to promote the “Baby Shark Hometown Busan Project” to pursue full-fledged cooperation measures.

The two sides agreed to designate the hometown of Baby Shark as Busan and will establish Busan and Busan tourism infrastructure through related storytelling products to promote the products to the public.