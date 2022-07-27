Image: CIty of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan to Become Home to Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark”

BeFM News

The city of Busan will become the home of Pinkfong’s “Baby Shark,” which surpassed 10 billion views for the first time on YouTube.

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it will sign a business agreement with the Pinkfong Company at city hall yesterday afternoon to promote the “Baby Shark Hometown Busan Project” to pursue full-fledged cooperation measures.

The two sides agreed to designate the hometown of Baby Shark as Busan and will establish Busan and Busan tourism infrastructure through related storytelling products to promote the products to the public.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
70 %
4.1kmh
75 %
Thu
29 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 