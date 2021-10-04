Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan to Begin Overseas Promotional Activities for 2030 World Expo

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it will work with the central government and the attraction committee to start full-fledged overseas promotion activities to attract the 2030 World Expo during the 2020 Dubai Expo.

The Dubai Expo, which was postponed for a year due to COVID-19, is taking place until March of next year under the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

Located under the Mobility Zone among the expo’s three sub-themes, the Korean Pavilion has been set up with the theme of “Smart Korea, Moving the World to You.”

During the Dubai Expo, which will have leaders and minister-level officials from each country participating, the Busan Metropolitan Government will conduct negotiations and promotional activities to attract the 2030 World Expo.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
21 ° C
21 °
19.1 °
88 %
1kmh
20 %
Mon
23 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
25 °
Fri
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 