Busan to Begin Overseas Promotional Activities for 2030 World Expo

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced that it will work with the central government and the attraction committee to start full-fledged overseas promotion activities to attract the 2030 World Expo during the 2020 Dubai Expo.

The Dubai Expo, which was postponed for a year due to COVID-19, is taking place until March of next year under the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.

Located under the Mobility Zone among the expo’s three sub-themes, the Korean Pavilion has been set up with the theme of “Smart Korea, Moving the World to You.”

During the Dubai Expo, which will have leaders and minister-level officials from each country participating, the Busan Metropolitan Government will conduct negotiations and promotional activities to attract the 2030 World Expo.