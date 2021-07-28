Busan to Bid On Re-hosting the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships

The city of Busan announced that it will try once again to host the World Table Tennis Championships again with the Korea Table Tennis Association, after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city plans to submit an application to host the tournament to the International Table Tennis Federation by the end of this month.

The World Table Tennis Championships is one of the world’s largest single event competitions, second only to the World Cup, and although Korea is a table tennis powerhouse, it has not yet held a tournament.

The city of Busan City and the Korea Table Tennis Association tried to host the 2020 tournament but ultimately canceled it after three postponements due to COVID-19.

Currently, five countries including Korea, Portugal, India, Argentina, and Sweden have shown their intention to host the tournament, and the competition is expected to be fierce as well as the reputation and popularity of the tournament.

However, the International Table Tennis Federation also showed a positive stance on the re-hosting of the canceled Busan tournament despite hard work, so the Korean Table Tennis Association judges that the possibility of hosting the 2024 tournament in Busan is high.