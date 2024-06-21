Image: City of Busan
Busan to Build Children’s Hospital by 2027

The city of Busan, in partnership with the central government, is pushing forward with plans to build a Busan Children’s Hospital to expand essential medical care infrastructure.

This initiative aims to address the lack of specialized public medical services for children and adolescents in the region.

The plan, supported by a key government promise, includes the establishment of a 365-day late-night and holiday medical center offering tailored medical services. The proposed hospital, to be located in Geoje-dong, Yeonje-gu, will feature a 50-bed facility within the Busan Medical Center.

Despite existing public institutions nearby, such as the Yangsan Pusan National University Hospital, the absence of specialized children’s medical services in Busan has driven the demand for this project.

The new hospital will focus on providing essential care for chronic pediatric patients, operating specialized centers, and establishing a robust emergency treatment system.

The city aims for the hospital to open by 2027, securing national funds and addressing challenges in staffing and operations through collaboration with university hospitals.

