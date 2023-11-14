Busan to Celebrate 1st Anniversary of Friendly Cooperation Agreement with Almaty With Commemorative Concert

The ‘Busan City-Kazakhstan Almaty City Friendly and Cooperative City Agreement Conclusion One-Year Anniversary Commemoration Concert’ will be held at the Busan Arts Center tonight at 7:00 p.m.

The concert, organized by the city and Busan Global City Foundation, aims to celebrate the first anniversary of the friendly and cooperative city agreement signed with Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan and its capital from 1929 to 1997 is home to approximately 11,000 Korean compatriots, making it a significant hub for the Korean Wave in the region.

The friendship and cooperation between Busan and Almaty gained momentum last year after the signing of the agreement on September 14, commemorating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Kazakhstan. The cities have since engaged in various cultural and economic exchanges, including a joint commemorative performance in Almaty on August 24.

The commemorative concert will feature the ‘Sazgen Sazy’ folklore chamber orchestra representing Almaty, and the municipal Korean traditional music orchestra representing Busan City. The performances will showcase the rich cultural heritage of both cities, fostering a sense of friendship and unity.

‘Sazgen Sajy’ will present traditional Kazakh music using instruments like ‘Dombra,’ a traditional Kazakh stringed instrument, along with modern adaptations of Kazakh songs.

Admission to the concert is free, and interested attendees can apply through the Busan Global City Foundation Eurasian Cooperation Center website (eurasiacenter.kr).