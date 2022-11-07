Busan to Conduct Emergency Safety Inspections

For one month starting this Thursday, the city of Busan will conduct emergency safety inspections on 300 multi-use facilities in the city and four local festivals.

To prepare for large crowds, joint inspection teams of the city, district and county offices will intensively check on risk factors in frequently traveled routes. They will also check on the current status of large events without organizers and frequently share the safety management situation with related agencies.

44 events in Busan are expecting gatherings of large crowds this month including 8 festivals, 1 marathon, 15 concerts, and 20 exhibitions or fairs.