Busan to Conduct Full Safety Investigation on Over 100,000 Buildings

The city of Busan will conduct the nation’s first full safety investigation on buildings three or more stories tall in the wake of the residential parking tower fire in Busanjin district last Monday.

The city will invest 3 billion won from this February until June of next year to survey some 100,000 buildings with three or more stories in the city.

It will look at the exterior materials, structural safety, flooding concerns, and more.

In addition, the city will annually expand its project to build safety nets for small structures such as traditional markets with many aging buildings while regularly inspecting buildings more than 30 years old.