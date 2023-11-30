Busan to Crackdown on Businesses Harmful to Adolescents

From December 1 to 31, the city of Busan will carry out surveys and special crackdowns on new and evolved businesses such as room cafes that can harm adolescents.

Respective Gu and Gun officials, along with police and others, will help crack down on harmful businesses that fail to indicate restricted access or employment of restricted adolescents or those that do not comply with restrictions.

They will focus on checking for businesses with closed spaces or partitions.

The city plans to take action on businesses that violate related laws, issuing corrective orders, imposing fines, requesting investigations, and more.

Room cafes have recently come under the spotlight in the media in Korea as places where teenagers frequent to have sex.