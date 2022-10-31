Busan to Crackdown on Delinquent Vehicles and Drunk Drivers

A joint nighttime crackdown on delinquent vehicles and drunk drivers will be held from November until the end of the year.

The city along with district and county offices will crack down on vehicles with arrears in automobile taxes or fines, the police will crack down on drunk driving and illegal vehicle registrations, and the Korea Expressway Corporation will crack down on unpaid toll vehicles.

Vehicles with improper registration will be towed immediately on the spot and the driver will be handed over to the police.