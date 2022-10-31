NewsBusan News

Busan to Crackdown on Delinquent Vehicles and Drunk Drivers

Haps Staff

A joint nighttime crackdown on delinquent vehicles and drunk drivers will be held from November until the end of the year.

The city along with district and county offices will crack down on vehicles with arrears in automobile taxes or fines, the police will crack down on drunk driving and illegal vehicle registrations, and the Korea Expressway Corporation will crack down on unpaid toll vehicles.

Vehicles with improper registration will be towed immediately on the spot and the driver will be handed over to the police.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
14.5 ° C
14.5 °
14.5 °
69 %
3.4kmh
3 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 