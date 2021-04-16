NewsBusan News

Busan to Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers at City’s Beaches Until Month’s End

Haps Staff

The city of Busan announced that it will carry out intensive crackdowns against those selling and using firecrackers at the seven public beaches in the city until the end of this month.

Authorities from the city and Suyeong-gu office began the crackdown and campaign last night at Gwangalli beach and other individual campaigns at the remaining six beaches.

On weekdays, local governments will carry out their own crackdowns, and on weekends, the city will provide support for the crackdowns.

Those caught playing with firecrackers during the crackdown campaigns will be imposed fines between 50,000 won and 100,000 won.

Releasing sky lanterns are also a violation of the law and has been cited as being a fire hazard by the Korea Forest Research Institute.

Haps Staff
