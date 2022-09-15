Busan to Crackdown on Lodging Facilities Overcharging Ahead of Next Month’s BTS Concert

Ahead of the World Expo 2030 Busan BTS concert next month, the city of Busan has launched a strong crackdown team to respond to profiteering by lodging facilities.

The city government said that it will operate an online accommodation fee reporting center on the city’s website until October 15, which is the day of the concert.

The city will respond within a week of receiving reports of accommodation price gauging.

The city also forms a joint inspection team with the district and county officials to conduct on-site inspections and plans to issue a warning or improvement order.

If businesses are caught twice, it will take strong administrative measures such as suspension of operation.