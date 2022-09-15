Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan to Crackdown on Lodging Facilities Overcharging Ahead of Next Month’s BTS Concert

Haps Staff

Ahead of the World Expo 2030 Busan BTS concert next month, the city of Busan has launched a strong crackdown team to respond to profiteering by lodging facilities.

The city government said that it will operate an online accommodation fee reporting center on the city’s website until October 15, which is the day of the concert.

The city will respond within a week of receiving reports of accommodation price gauging.

The city also forms a joint inspection team with the district and county officials to conduct on-site inspections and plans to issue a warning or improvement order.

If businesses are caught twice, it will take strong administrative measures such as suspension of operation.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
73 %
3.1kmh
75 %
Fri
26 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 