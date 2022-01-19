Image: City of Busan
Busan To Create a Safe and Environment To and From School for Children

Haps Staff

The city of Busan is spurring the prevention of fine dust inflow around living areas to create a pleasant living environment for elementary school students.

The city will invest 1 billion won this year to promote traffic safety for children on their way to and from school and to create a ‘Children’s Safe Green Forest’ to block fine dust in the city center.

The Children’s Safe Green Forest is a forest created around the main entrance of a school and the connecting road to provide a safe and pleasant way to and from children who are vulnerable to air pollution. 

This not only blocks fine dust and provides a resting place, but also has contributed to securing the safety of students from traffic by separating sidewalks and roadways within the child protection zone.

In particular, in summer, it provides a healthy and safe commuting environment for children who are vulnerable to heatwaves.

This year’s schools include Daecheon Elementary School in Nam-gu, Myeongjin Elementary School in Buk-gu, Samyuk Elementary School in Geumjeong-gu, Geumyang Elementary School in Geumjeong-gu, and Sindo Elementary School in Haeundae-gu.

Last year, the city invested 1 billion won to create child-safe green forests in five child protection areas at Dangdang Elementary School in Haeundae-gu, Jwadong Elementary School in Haeundae-gu, Ocean Elementary School in Gangseo-gu, Nammyeong Elementary School, Gangseo-gu, and Tonghak-ro, Gupyeong Elementary School, Saha-gu

 

 

blank
