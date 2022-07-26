Busan to Create Coffee Specialty Street in Yeongdo

A coffee-specialized street will be established in Yeongdo, the starting point of Busan’s shipbuilding industry and a coffee treasure island.

The city of Busan announced that the 600m section of Bongnaaru-ro, the lower part of Busan Bridge to Daeseon Chosun near the Muyangjang in Bongrae-dong, Yeongdo-gu, will be created as a coffee-specialized street.

Busan is a roastery base that not only imports and distributes more than 90% of domestic green coffee beans but also has nationwide brand power.

Near Mulyangjang in Bongrae-dong, Mumyeong Diary, a complex cultural space converted from an abandoned factory, and Momos Coffee, a cafe where you can see the process of coffee from the storage of coffee beans to roasting and packing, was opened in November last year.

As the nation’s largest regional coffee festival, the Yeongdo Coffee Festival, was successfully held last year, it is establishing itself as a coffee hub in Busan.

In addition to this, the city intends to create a coffee-specialized street in the nearby Bongrae Naru-ro to brand the coffee city and make the area a tourist base and a local attraction.

The coffee-specialized street will be created as a pedestrian-friendly space in connection with the 15-minute city policy. By reducing the width of the lane and extending the sidewalk, it provides safety and convenience to pedestrians and improves the streetscape by applying the design to the road. In addition, sculptures and landscape lighting considering the characteristics of the region will be installed to provide attractions to tourists.

The coffee-specialized street creation project started when Mayor Park Hyung-jun was first included in the ‘Busan Coffee Industry Promotion Plan’ prepared by discussing with experts from various fields at the 12th Emergency Economic Measures Meeting in July of last year.

The city started the detailed design service to create a coffee-specialized street in Bongrae-dong in February last year, and completed the service on July 15th after consultation with related organizations and expert advice.

After completing the contract process, 850 million won will be invested, and the construction will start in August and be completed by the end of the year.

The city will spend 18.2 billion won to renovate the façade of the warehouse group and create ‘Blue Port 2021’, a creative industrial space that is an exhibition and cultural space, and the center of the local art community.

It is planned to recreate this area as a new space that revitalizes the downtown area in connection with the now-established Kangkangi Art Village.