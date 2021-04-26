Image: Korea Forest Service
NewsBusan News

Busan to Creating Fine Dust Blocking Forests in 8 Locations

BeFM News

The city of Busan said it will plant patches of trees in eight places near roads and industrial complexes by 2025 to block the inflow of fine dust into residential areas.

These trees will be planted by the Myeongji traffic plaza in Gangseo-gu, the green buffer zone of the Myeongji International New City, along the railroad of the Gyeongbu line, around the thermal power plant and Jeonggwan Industrial Complex, the Myeongrye Industrial Complex, and the Gamman Pier.

A total of 10 billion won will be invested in planting a total of 250,000 trees in the areas for a total green area of 10.5㏊.

The city recently completed the administrative procedure through detailed design service in November of last year, and the construction is scheduled to begin in earnest as early as next month.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
39 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 