Busan to Discontinue COVID-19 Screening Centers From Sunday

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan will maintain the COVID-19 alert level at ‘Alert’ while discontinuing the operation of COVID-19 screening centers on the 31st.

This move aligns with the transition to a general medical system for COVID-19.

This decision considers fluctuating positive cases and winter respiratory infections, following the government’s revised COVID-19 response system.

Starting January 1, 2024, individuals using Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests should visit general medical institutions.

Free tests for high-risk groups and others in the target group will be available at all medical institutions conducting PCR tests.

