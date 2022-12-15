NewsBusan News

Busan to Discuss 15-Minute City Plans Today

The city of Busan will hold a discussion on the theme of ‘Lifestyle Change, the Future of Urban Planning and a 15-Minute City’ in cooperation with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport at 3 pm today.

The 15-minute city aims to create an environment where convenience facilities such as medical care, childcare, culture, and daily sports can be used within a ‘15 minute distance’ of the 62 living areas in downtown Busan.

In this forum, Professor Kim Ji-hyeon of the Department of Urban Engineering at Pusan National University will present the theme of ‘the meaning of a 15-minute city in a changing urban space’.

 

