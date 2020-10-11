NewsBusan News

Busan to Ease Social Distancing Measures Back to Level 1 From Midnight

Haps Staff

Starting at midnight tonight, the City of Busan will ease the Level 2 social distancing measures back to Level 1.

Under Level 1, ordinary social and economic activities are allowed to proceed, but mandatory mask-wearing and electronic visitor logs are required for 11 categories of high-risk businesses.

In addition, meetings of more than 50 indoors and 100 outdoors will be lifted and fans will be allowed into stadiums at a 30% capacity.

Due to the strengthened quarantine measures during the Chuseok special quarantine period, the average daily number of confirmed cases in Busan over the past week (October 4 to October 10) was 3.6, and the infectious reproductive index was 0.55.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the citizens and medical professionals who actively cooperated with the strengthened quarantine measures even in difficult situations due to the prolonged period of COVID-19, and to the self-employed and small business owners who have endured the sacrifice,” Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan said.

Busan has been at Level 2 social distancing since August 21st.

