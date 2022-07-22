NewsBusan News

Busan to Establish 205 Village Health Centers by 2030

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government plans to establish village health centers in all 205 eup, myeon, and dongs areas of the city by 2030.

The village health center is a facility installed in administrative welfare centers or urban regeneration facilities to provide basic health measurement and health counseling services, managing a health community for residents.

It was installed on a trial basis in the Haeundae-gu Bansong area in 2007 and has gradually expanded with 71 locations currently operating throughout the city.

The city also plans to establish village health governance and revitalize the independent health activities of citizens.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
scattered clouds
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
73 %
1.5kmh
40 %
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 