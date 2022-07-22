Busan to Establish 205 Village Health Centers by 2030

The Busan Metropolitan Government plans to establish village health centers in all 205 eup, myeon, and dongs areas of the city by 2030.

The village health center is a facility installed in administrative welfare centers or urban regeneration facilities to provide basic health measurement and health counseling services, managing a health community for residents.

It was installed on a trial basis in the Haeundae-gu Bansong area in 2007 and has gradually expanded with 71 locations currently operating throughout the city.

The city also plans to establish village health governance and revitalize the independent health activities of citizens.