Busan to Expand Family-Friendly Parking Zones

The city of Busan is set to expand parking areas catering not only to women and pregnant women but also to infants and toddlers.

The move aligns with the broader initiative of Busan’s local government to replace the existing ‘parking zone exclusively for pregnant women’ with a more inclusive ‘family-friendly parking zone,’.

Contrary to some other local governments, the city of Busan City’s ‘family-friendly parking zone’ does not currently include the elderly.

The decision stems from a focus on childbirth and childcare support, aiming to maximize the effectiveness of these parking areas. Future considerations may include the elderly if the number of parking areas increases.

The Busan City Council passed an amendment to the ‘Busan City Pregnant Women-Only Parking Zone Installation and Operation Ordinance.’

The revised ordinance, now named ‘Busan City Ordinance on the Establishment and Operation of Parking Areas for Pregnant Women and Infants and Families,’ includes drivers traveling with infants and young children.

The changes will initially affect public institution parking areas, with 753 identified ‘pregnant women-only parking zones’ being converted into ‘family-friendly parking zones.’ Targeted areas include Busan City Hall, city agencies, business offices, construction and industrial complexes, and certain parking lots under district and county offices.

The installation standards include one parking lot for 20 to 50 spaces and 2 to 4% for lots with 50 or more spaces.

These lots will be marked with pink floor coloring, accompanied by the words ‘Parking lot for families with pregnant women and infants’ and pictograms of pregnant women and infants.

Some local governments in Busan are taking a broader approach, creating parking zones encompassing not only pregnant women and infants but also the elderly.

Dongrae-gu Office is leading this initiative by operating zones dedicated to including the elderly, in four public parking lots.

Yeonje-gu Office and Busanjin-gu Office are also planning similar implementations for the elderly.