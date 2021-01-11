Busan to Expand its Railway Networks

The city of Busan announced its 2nd revision to the Busan Metropolitan Railway Network construction plan.

It includes the Hadan Noksan Line, Gangseo Line, Songdo Line, C-Bay Park Line, Oryukdo Line Extension, Osiria Line, Gijang Line, Nopo Jeonggwan Line, and Express trains on lines 1 and 2.

Major changes include merging the Shinjeong and Jeonggwan lines into a Nopo-Jeonggwan line in addition to extending the Oryukdo tram to Oryukdo and line 2 from Jangsan Station to the Osiria Tourism Complex.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport will approve and announce the changes

after a review on their adequacy by a specialized research institute, consultations with relevant ministries, and deliberation from the National Transportation Committee.