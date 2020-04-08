Image: Busan City
Busan to Expand its Walking Tours This Year

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will expand its walking tours of the city after last year’s test pilot of the project was deemed a success.

“Walking in Busan, Walking Tour’, a walking tour program around different areas of the city, will expand the existing 4 courses to 6 courses, and strengthen its contents with mission tours and introduction of new storytellers capable of conducting the tours in foreign languages.

Last year, four theme tour courses were selected for walking around popular destinations in the city.

The theme tour course selected last year was Namgu Youth Culture and Peace Street, Suyeong River Movie and Art Street, Dong-gu Art and History Street, and West Busan Eco-Culture Street.

This year, they plan to add a Jung-gu and Yeongdo course as well as to separate the Suyeong-gu and Haeundae courses, and to introduce tours in English, Japanese, and Chinese.

A “Clean Busan, Walking Tour” is also being considered, where participants will help clean the city along an environmental tour on the last Saturday of each month.

The walking tours are expected to begin next month and will consist of 10 to 20 participants each Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Tours will cost 10,000 won and changes in the six courses may change depending on operational circumstances.

How to apply for the tours has not yet been released.

Lotte Hotel Offering a Chinese-Style Naengmyeon at Dorim

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Dorim, Lotte Hotel's 43rd floor signature Chinese restaurant in Seomyeon is offering a special Chinese-style naengmyeon for lunch.
Read more

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets spices things up for the month of July with specials on its Spicy Hash burger.
Read more

Aori Ramen Branches Close Down Around Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Aori Ramen chain has gone bankrupt after a host of issues brought down the once-popular ramen chain.
Read more

Culinary Highlights For April at the Westin Chosun

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun has five culinary highlights this month at its hotel property.
Read more

