Busan to Expand its Walking Tours This Year

The city of Busan will expand its walking tours of the city after last year’s test pilot of the project was deemed a success.

“Walking in Busan, Walking Tour’, a walking tour program around different areas of the city, will expand the existing 4 courses to 6 courses, and strengthen its contents with mission tours and introduction of new storytellers capable of conducting the tours in foreign languages.

Last year, four theme tour courses were selected for walking around popular destinations in the city.

The theme tour course selected last year was Namgu Youth Culture and Peace Street, Suyeong River Movie and Art Street, Dong-gu Art and History Street, and West Busan Eco-Culture Street.

This year, they plan to add a Jung-gu and Yeongdo course as well as to separate the Suyeong-gu and Haeundae courses, and to introduce tours in English, Japanese, and Chinese.

A “Clean Busan, Walking Tour” is also being considered, where participants will help clean the city along an environmental tour on the last Saturday of each month.

The walking tours are expected to begin next month and will consist of 10 to 20 participants each Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Tours will cost 10,000 won and changes in the six courses may change depending on operational circumstances.

How to apply for the tours has not yet been released.