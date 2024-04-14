Busan to Expand Payment Services at Public Parking Lots

The Busan Infrastructure Corporation said it will expand its pre-payment and automatic payment services at public parking lots in cooperation with private mobility platforms.

The Busan Infrastructure Corporation has built an integrated parking control system in collaboration with T Map Mobility, providing real-time information on parking information, fees, and electric vehicle charging stations in 35 directly managed public parking lots.

It also provides non-stop services such as pre-payment by users on smartphones before exiting the public parking lot and automatic credit card payment for parking fees using portals.