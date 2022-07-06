Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan to Expand the Number of Parking Spaces for Electric Vehicles

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government announced yesterday that it will expand the mandatory installation of parking areas and charging facilities for electric vehicles.

For apartments, the city previously applied the requirement to complexes with more than 500 households. However, with the changes, apartment complexes with more than 100 households will also have parking areas and charging facilities for electric vehicles.

Public institutions and public facilities with 50 or more parking spaces will also be required to now have special parking and charging facilities for electric vehicles available.

 

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

