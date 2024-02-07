Busan to Experience Mild Weather During Lunar New Year Holidays

During this year’s Lunar New Year holidays, the Busan and Gyeongnam region is forecasted to experience generally mild weather.

The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration predicts temperatures in the Bu-Ul-Gyeong region to remain similar to or slightly higher than normal throughout the holiday period.

Until the morning of the 10th, temperatures will be consistent, rising 3 to 4 degrees above normal on the 11th morning. However, from the afternoon of the 10th to the 12th, the last day of the holiday, conditions will revert to the yearly average due to continental high pressure.

On the 8th and 9th, clear skies are expected due to the influence of high pressure from inland China. Sea waves are forecasted to be moderate, ensuring smooth travel. However, fog may form inland overnight.

From the afternoon of the 10th, clouds will increase in western Korea, leading to light rain or snow in regions like southern Gyeonggi, Chungcheong, and western Jeolla.

On the 10th and 11th, elevated waves are anticipated in southern waters, potentially affecting marine transportation. Strong winds are expected from the afternoon of the 11th, causing a drop in perceived temperature.