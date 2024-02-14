Image: Haeundae-gu
Busan to Force Demolition on Haeundae Beach Food Stalls

By BeFM News

Busan’s Haeundae District has initiated forced demolition procedures against the “Sea Village Street Vendor Village” behind Haeundae Beach, following the refusal of voluntary demolition.

The district announced yesterday that it had sent registered mail of a ‘pre-disposal notice’ to 43 vendor stalls, marking the first step of forced demolition after the expiration of the voluntary demolition grace period.

Approximately 20 days after sending the registered mail, the district plans to deliver orders for restoration to their original state.

If demolition does not proceed, a warning letter will be issued followed by administrative enforcement action.

