Busan to Guam Flights to Resume Next Month

Flights from Gimhae International Airport to Guam which were suspended are set to resume again from next month.

Jin Air will resume flights on the 17th of April while Air Busan will operate two flights a week on Tuesday and Saturday from April 30.

The Air Busan flight leaves Gimhae at 8:05 a.m. and arrives at 1:05 p.m. in Guam, while the return flight leaves Guam at 3:05 p.m. and arrives in Busan at 6:30 p.m.

Passengers entering Guam must show proof of vaccination in English, a negative PCR or antigen test issued with 24 hours to avoid quarantine.