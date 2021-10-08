Travel

Busan to Helsinki Flights Look to Begin in March 2022

Haps Staff

The long-awaited flights from Busan to Helsinki, Finland through Finnair look to begin in March of 2022.

Finnish Ambassador to Korea Pekka Mesto visited Busan earlier this week to meet with Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon.

According to the city, the direct flight between Busan and Helsinki, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, is scheduled to start service around March next year according to the global corona trend.

It is the first long-distance flight connecting Gimhae International Airport with Europe.

The route came about as a result of President Moon Jae-in’s state visit to Finland in 2019, where opening a new air route between the two cities was a major point of his summit.

Finnair estimates a significant demand not only in the southeastern region of South Korea but also in travelers from Europe to Busan.

According to the original plans in 2020, flights were to operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The flight was to be equipped with the latest Airbus A350 which has 336 seats.

