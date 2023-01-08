Image: Busan City
Busan to Hold Additional Cashback Event For “Dongbaekjeon”. 

BeFM News

Ahead of the Lunar New Year’s Day, the city of Busan will hold an additional cashback event for the local currency “Dongbaekjeon”.

The city plans to choose 2,023 citizens who use more than 100,000 won in Dongbaekjeon this month and return an additional 20 thousand won.

The monthly charging limit for the local currency is 300,000 won with a 5% cashback.

In addition, a Lunar New Year Sales Exhibition will be launched this weekend to provide about 3,000 won in discount coupons on the Dongbaek Tong Online Shopping Mall.

 

