Busan to Hold Commemorative Events for the 576th Hangul Day Today

The Busan Metropolitan Government will hold a commemorative event for the 576th Hangul Day at the auditorium of Busan City Hall at 10 a.m. today.

It will include a pledge of allegiance, a commemorative video screening, a reading of Hunminjeongum, an award ceremony for contributions to the development of Hangul, commemorative performances, and more.

Also on Sunday, the 20th Hangul Calligraphy Hanmadang and the national representative artist Hangul Calligraphy Invitation Exhibition will take place on the second floor of City Hall,

There will be a Korean Writing Festival at Song Sang-hyun Square in Busanjin-gu.