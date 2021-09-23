Busan to Hold First Meeting of the Public-Private Council to Bid Support for the Rapid Construction of Gadeokdo New Airport

The city of Busan will hold its first meeting of the public-private council to bid support for the rapid construction of Gadeokdo New Airport on the 27th.

Based on the Enforcement Decree of the Special Act for the Construction of Gadeokdo New Airport, which took effect on the 17th, and the Ordinance on the Organization of the Public-Private Council for Resident Support for the Construction of the New Gadeokdo Airport, the city formed a private council to protect the rights and interests of local residents and to resolve conflicts arising from the construction of the new airport.

The public-private council is composed of a total of 10 people, including one ex officio member (head of Busan New Airport Promotion Division) and 9 commissioned positions.

Four Gadeok-do residents including a resident representative, Oh Won-se, Busan City Councilor, Je Dae-wook, Busan City Councilor, Jeong Heon-young, a professor at Pusan ??National University who is a member of the Gadeok-do New Airport Technology Review Committee, and two new airport-related public officials were appointed.

At the first meeting, the chairperson and vice-chairperson will be elected, the public-private council operation bylaws will be prepared, and the current status of the Gadeokdo New Airport will be shared.